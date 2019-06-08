Now get head, foot massage on trains from Indore

Some 39 trains originating from Indore will now offer head and foot massage services to passengers on board, Railway officials said on Saturday. The service will which be available for Rs 100 per passenger, has been rolled out with immediate effect.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Director Media of the Railway Ministry told IANS, “The Ratlam Division has issued an order on June 7 for provision of head and foot massage facilities to passengers on 39 trains originating from the Indore railway station under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) policy.”

Bajpai said that each train would have about three-to-five masseurs, who will be hired on contract. “The contractors and the masseurs would be given identity cards after proper background checks.”

He said that the initiative will help the Railways earn Rs 20 lakh annually, above the Rs 90 lakh it makes from ticket sales every year.

The trains on which the service has been provided include Malwa Express, Indore-Lingampalli Humsafar Express, Avantika Express, Indore-Veraval Mahamana Express, Shipra Express, Narmada Express, Ahilya Nagari Express, Panchvally Express, Indore-Pune Express.