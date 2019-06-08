Chairman of J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed sacked

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday removed Parvez Ahmed from the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the J&K Bank.

A government order issued on Saturday said: “Parvez Ahmed shall cease to be Director on the Board of Directors of the Bank and consequently be no longer the chairman cum managing director of the board.

“R.K. Chhibber, is hereby nominated as the Director on the Board and may be further appointed as the Interim Chairman-cum-Managing Director.”

The order addressed to the company secretary of the bank comes into effect immediately.

The state government owns 59 per cent shares of J&K Bank.

This is the only private sector bank designated as the Reserve Bank of India’s agent for banking business and carries out the banking business of the Central government besides collecting central taxes for CBDT.

The Bank was incorporated in 1938 and is listed on the NSE and BSE.