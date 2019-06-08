382 IMA cadets join Army after Passing out Parade

A total of 382 cadets were commissioned into the Army after a Passing out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday.

In addition to the 382 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs), 77 others belonging to nine friendly countries of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Fiji, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Lesotho and Tajikistan, also passed out from the institute.

At the famed Drill Square of the IMA compound, the GCs gave salutes to Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, who was the Reviewing Officer (RO).

Addressing the newly-commissioned young officers, Lieutenant General Mathson said discipline is most important for winning a war. “Successful wars are impossible without discipline,” he said.

An air of jubilation was all around as the young cadets began doing “josh” push-ups and displayed several other gestures to express their happiness. It was a ceremony full of euphoria as three Army helicopters showered petals at the young officers at the IMA stadium.

Akshat Raj was rewarded with the prestigious sword of honour for his overall performance and Surendra Singh Bisht bagged the gold medal in the order of merit.

It was a proud moment for Colonel Kanwar Pal as his son Bhuvnesh Rawat, 24, was among those commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army.

“I am feeling proud as my son is also an officer in the Indian Army now,” said Colonel Pal, who is an engineer in the Army.

The ceremony wasn’t without grim moments as one Gurtegh Singh Kanthola from Chandigarh broke down remembering his father who had died just six months ago.