Salman’s ‘Inshallah’ locked for Eid 2020

Superstar Salman Khan and actress Alia Bhatt-starrer “Inshallah” will release on Eid next year.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, an epic romance drama, is a co-production between Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions Private Limited (BPPL).

Announcing the film’s release date, Prerna Singh, CEO of BPPL, said in a statement: “We at Bhansali Productions are happy to confirm that the film hits theatres on the Eid of 2020.”

Salman and Bhansali have worked together in films like “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”, “Khamoshi: The Musical” and “Saawariya”.

Meanwhile, Salman’s latest film “Bharat” minted over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid on Wednesday. The actor on Thursday took to social media to thank his fans for giving “me my career’s biggest opening ever”.