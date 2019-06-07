Jaishankar reaches Bhutan, meets PM Tshering

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, met Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Friday and discussed bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

This is Jaishankar’s first foreign trip after he assumed charge of the Ministry. Upon arrival, he was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji.

“Constructive conversation with a close partner. EAM @DrSJaishankar called on @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering and conveyed PM @narendramodi’s greetings. High-level exchanges and engagements have further enhanced our bilateral connections,” Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, tweeted.

As Minister, Jaishankar visiting Bhutan in his first foreign trip reflects the importance India attaches to its northern neighbour, he said.

“Giving a new thrust to time-tested friendship! EAM @DrSJaishankar held talks with @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. The two Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest with emphasis on development partnership and hydropower,” Kumar tweeted.