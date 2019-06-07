Four militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The militants were killed at Panjran in south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said the operation, which began Thursday evening, was over.

The militants reportedly belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the official said.

On Thursday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama, following information about presence of the militants there.

A gunfight broke out as the militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, the official said.

He said the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained