Not got proposal on free metro ride for women: Hardeep S. Puri

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S. Puri on Thursday said that he has not received any proposal from the Delhi government to provide free rides to women on buses and metro.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week had announced free rides for women on buses and metro.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Puri said: “You can’t announce a scheme first and then prepare a proposal.”

Puri added that the Delhi government has a budget of Rs 50,000 crore, which it has not used on the Centre’s Swacchh Bharat scheme or the Ayushman Bharat scheme but wants to give Rs 2,500 subsidy for free rides.

“The Supreme Court has mandated 11,000 buses in the national capital, how many buses are there today? I have said in the Parliament that we should provide facility for the elderly and the students on the metro and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is working on a technology for the same,” he added.