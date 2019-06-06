Court agrees to hear Vijender Gupta’s defamation case against Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Thursday agreed to hear a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after the two leaders accused him of scripting the slapping of Kejriwal during a road show on May 4.

Calling the Chief Minister’s allegations against him as “malicious, deliberate and defamatory”, Gupta has sought Rs 1 crore and the cost of litigation in the case as damages.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal set June 24 to hear the case.

In his plea, Gupta said: “The accused 1 (Kejriwal) himself planned getting slapped during a road-show on May 4 and blamed the BJP for the incident in order to make political gains.”

“It was revealed that the accused no. 1 (Kejriwal) himself asked his liaison officer to remove the security