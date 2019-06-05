Priyanka Chopra proud of Jonas Brothers

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the premiere of “Chasing Happiness”, a documentary on Jonas Brothers, and penned a heart-melting message for her husband and pop-singer Nick Jonas.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share some images with Nick. She captioned the image: “I’m so proud… Last night was another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family. Jonas Brothers, I love you all and am so proud!”

“Chasing Happiness”, available on Amazon Prime Video, promises never-before-seen footage of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, starting with their early days of growing up in New Jersey in a family struggling to make ends meet. It follows them to their heights of stardom — and the events surrounding their 2013 break-up. The Jonas Brothers broke up their band after cancelling their tour due to a “deep, creative rift” among the members.

“Chasing Happiness” also shows the brothers rebuilding their relationships as siblings and band mates, leading to their first new album since 2009.

Nick tweeted: “I am so grateful for our journey together. The good the bad and the ugly. All of it helped us grow closer together. Stronger every day. I love my brothers with all my heart.”