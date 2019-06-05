Madhya Pradesh lifts ban on transfer of officials till July 5

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday lifted the restriction on transfer of its employees till July 5.

The transfer of staff of third and fourth grade at tehsil, district and state level will be done with the approval of the Minister in-charge. While first and second class officers’ transfer will be approved by the department Minister. The transfers of officials within the district will be coordinated by the Minister and the Collector.

According to the official information, the cadre which has 200 employees, 20 per cent of them will be transferred. In case there are between 201 and 2,000 employees, 10 per cent will be transferred and for more than 2,000 employees 5 per cent.