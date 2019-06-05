Computer Baba takes charge of river trust

Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba has taken the charge of Narmada, Mandakini and Shipra river trust.

Tyagi was made the President of the trust on Tuesday in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, Public Relations Minister P.C.S Sharma and other public representatives.

Sharma said: “This trust will work in the interest of Narmada, Mandakini and Shipra rivers in accordance with the spiritual, cultural, social, economic and environmental aspirations of the masses. Will motivate the masses to start working in the interest of the rivers.”