Bhumi happy with co-actors who bring diversity to screen

In her upcoming projects, actress Bhumi Pednekar is working with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan. She says it is wonderful to work with co-actors, whose movies have not only made good box office numbers, but also proved their versatility.

With Ayushmann, Bhumi has worked in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”. Now she will share screen space with him in “Bala”.

“Ayushmann and I have done three films together and we share a great equation as co-stars and as friends which is why people have appreciated our chemistry on screen. We bond like a house on fire and it just shows on screen,” Bhumi said in a statement.

She is collaborating with Vicky and Kartik for the first time. With Vicky, she features in a horror film backed by Karan Johar, and with Kartik, she will share the frame in the remake of “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

Bhumi said: “I’m excited to team up with Vicky and Kartik. They have had a great run at the box office and they have made a strong mark with what they bring to the table as actors.

“I’m doing very different work with them and so audiences will get to see two very different sides of me in these films.”

As an actor herself, she is happy with the films on her plate.

“These are exactly the kind of projects that I want to do as an artiste. It’s amazing to collaborate with such fantastic actors who are doing exciting work and bringing such diversity on screen,” she said.