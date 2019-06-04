Amit Shah holds detailed meetings on J&K, northeast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a series of detailed meetings on issues in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast region.

Shah focussed on security and development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmri ahead of the Assembly elections likely in October-November this year and an upcoming Amarnath Yatra which would commence on July 1 and conclude on August 15, an official said.

It was learnt that the Home Minister emphasized to keep up pressure on terrorists and ensure an incident-free Assembly Elections and Amarnath Yatra, the official said, adding that the situation in the border areas was also discussed.

Issues concerning the Constitution’s Article 35A and Article 370, which allows the state a separate flag and constitution, were also discussed in the meeting in which Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain and Additional Secretary (Jammu and Kashmir) Kumar Gyanesh and top officials of the ministry were present.

Since assuming charge on June 1, Shah has held two meetings over Jammu and Kashmir’s issues and the one on Tuesday was the third.

Besides, Shah also held another meeting on northeast’s issues that comprises completion of the NRC exercise in Assam within the Supreme Court’s deadline. The NRC exercise poses an immediate challenge for the ministry.

Joint Secretary, Northeast, Satyendra Garg gave a detailed presentation about the issues in the northeastern states.