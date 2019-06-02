China less aggressive than Pakistan: MoS Defence Shripad Naik

China’s aggression is of a lesser degree compared to that of Pakistan, newly-appointed Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Sunday.

Interacting with reporters here, on his first visit to his home state after being sworn-in in a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers, he also said that the government has started on strategy to tackle infiltration.

Asked which of India’s hostile neighbours was a threat, Naik said: “Both of them. The Chinese aggression is in a lesser degree. But Pakistan and other various terrorist groups are being tackled by the government.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him Minister of State for Defence, Naik said that Modi had prioritised finding of solutions to curb “increasing terrorism and infiltration”.

“Government has started a strategy to tackle infiltration, especially in regions like Kashmir. Government wants infiltration to stop and eliminate divisive forces in the country,” he said.