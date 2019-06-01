Churu sizzles at 50 degree Celsius

Rajasthan’s Churu was hottest on Saturday with temperature touching 50 degree Celsius in the district, said the met department.

The Met Department has issued a red alert and a yellow alert in many districts of the state for the next five days starting from Saturday in view of the intense heat wave gripping many parts of state.

While red alert has been issued in 14 districts of the state on Saturday and Sunday, the yellow alert has been sounded for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shri Ganganagar on Saturday recorded a temperature of 49 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 47.9, Kota 46 and Jaisalmer 47.2 degrees Celsius.

Temperature in Jodhpur was 45.6 degrees Celsius while Barmer recorded 44.5. The day temperature in Jaipur was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius.