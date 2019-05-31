Rahul to reach Wayanad on June 7

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to Wayanad in Kerala, his Parliamentary constituency, on June 7 and 8 to thank the voters.

“Congress President and newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting his constituency on 7th and 8th June to thank the people for their love and support,” the Congress President’s office for Wayanad tweeted.

According to Congress leaders, Gandhi will visit all the seven Assembly constituencies of Wayanad to thank the people.

Gandhi had decided to contest on two seats in this election. He won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes. The Congress chief defeated his rival P.P. Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 2,74,597 votes. Gandhi received 7,06,367 votes.

However, the Congress President lost from his family pocket borough of Amethi to his rival BJP’s Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes.