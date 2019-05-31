India, Mauritius agree to strengthen fraternal, bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth held talks here on Friday and agreed to strengthen the “fraternal and enduring” bilateral ties in all spheres.

The bilateral meeting was held a day after the Mauritius Prime Minister graced the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and his 57-member council of Ministers. The meeting was part of Modi’s series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders who attended the event yesterday.

During the meeting, Jugnauth extended his warm felicitations to Modi on his re-election with a resounding mandate.

“Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries in all spheres,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

“Both leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the Indian Ocean region,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also tweeted: “A personal connect. Prime Minister of #Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth had a good meeting with PM @narendramodi. Exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues, including development cooperation. PM Jugnauth was the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas earlier this year.”

Earlier, Modi and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena held a bilateral meeting and discussed issues of interest of the two countries.

The leaders of Mauritius and Sri Lanka had been invited by Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony for the second term.

The leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony in addition to Jugnauth and Sirisena were Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, Myanmar President U Win Myint, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Special Envoy of Thailand Grisada Boonrach.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), also graced the occasion on Thursday. Modi will be attending the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek next month.