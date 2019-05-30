Punjab Congress reposes faith in Rahul’s leadership

The Punjab Congress on Thursday unanimously reposed its full faith in the leadership of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party to steer it through “these difficult times”.

It resolved that the “party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections does not reflect lack of effort or direction on the part of Rahul Gandhi but was the result of BJP’s narrative of their brand of nationalism, which is against the secular fabric of the country”.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the state Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and the newly elected MPs from the state, along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) represented by its President, Sunil Jakhar, and AICC General Secretary in-charge Asha Kumari.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who congratulated all PPCC leaders and workers and appreciated their efforts that led to the party’s trend-defying victory in the state.

The Chief Minister had invited all the MPs and MLAs, including Ministers, for tea at Punjab Bhawan here.

The resolution read: “The Punjab Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and the newly elected MPs from the state, along with the PPCC represented by its President Sunil Jakhar and AICC General Secretary Asha Kumari, repose their full faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“They unanimously request Rahul Gandhi to continue to lead the party as President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to steer it through these difficult times. The CLP, along with the MPs and PPCC, extends unequivocal support to Rahul Gandhi and urges him not to resign at this critical juncture in the party’s journey.”

The Congress won 8 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, followed by two each by the Akali Dal and BJP. One seat was claimed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).