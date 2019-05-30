Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM

Cheered by thousands of supporters, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a public ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here.

Jagan Reddy, who led the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to a landslide victory in Assembly elections, took oath in Telugu at the ceremony also attended by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, DMK leader M.K. Stalin and thousands of party workers.