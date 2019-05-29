Madhya Pradesh farmers begin 3-day stir, supplies affected

Milk and vegetable supplies in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be affected with farmers in the state holding a three-day protest to press the Kamal Nath government to fulfill its loan waiver promise.

Madhya Pradesh’s Congress government had promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh ahead of the Assembly elections.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state chief Anil Yadav said the promise was yet to be fulfilled, as many farmers were still getting notices from banks threatening to declare them defaulters.

The farmers are also asking for implementation of the Swaminathan panel recommendations and minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Protesters said supplies were disrupted in Dewas, Dhar, Ujjain and Rajgarh on the first day of the stir on Wednesday.

State Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav met the protesting farmers on Tuesday evening, but failed to pursuade them to end the demonstration. BKU leaders insisted that they wanted to meet the Chief Minister to discuss their demands.