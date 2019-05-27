Varanasi will develop further, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday pledged to develop Kashi further in the next five years following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha election from here.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists here, Shah said that Modi had placed his trust in the people of Kashi and they too had reciprocated the trust.

“To maintain the traditions of Kashi and to develop it further is a big challenge,” he said. “We have only completed five years of work. And you have given Modi another innings.”

He said that in the past five years, work was done in the field of improving the ghats along the Ganges and electric wiring in the city besides ensuring cleanliness.

“I have come to thank with folded hands the people of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh, the voters and party activists” for the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha battle, he said.