Modi elected BJP, NDA parliamentary party leader

Narendra Modi was elected the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party at a function in Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

“I am happy to announce that the BJP parliamentary party has unanimously elected Narendra Modi as its leader,” BJP President Amit Shah announced.

Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal moved the resolution to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party.

The resolution was supported by Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the NDA.

“Modiji has been unanimously elected leader by the 353 NDA members. I thank all the newly elected members and congratulate Narendra Modi for his election,” Shah said.

After being elected leader of the NDA, Modi touched the feet of BJP veterans L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Parkash Singh Badal and sought their blessings.

Chief Ministers of various NDA-ruled states were present among others