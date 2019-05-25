Apple releases system updates for iPhones, MacBooks

Just weeks after releasing the iOS 12.3 update globally, Apple is rolling out a minor iOS 12.3.1 update with bug fixes along with a supplemental update for macOS 10.14.5.

The iOS update addresses a bug that prevented the “report junk” option from appearing on applicable threads and another one that made unknown senders appear in your main inbox when they should not, web portal Ars Technica reported on Friday.

Additionally, it addresses an issue that affected connectivity in VoLTE calls.

For the macOS, the update focuses on fixing an issue related to the T2 chip in newer MacBook Pro computers, the report said.

A minority of members of various communities of MacBook Pro users have blamed the T2 chip for a few issues, most notably sound problems with certain pro audio devices, however, the exact issue remains unclear.

The iPhone-maker is expected to reveal details about much bigger changes coming in iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) “special event” in San Jose on June 3, the report added.