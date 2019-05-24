PM meets President, tenders resignation of Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday and tendered resignation of the entire Council of Ministers, a mere formality before he is sworn-in for the next term.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the President has accepted the resignation and requested the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new government assumes office.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet met and passed a resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha which was constituted on May 18, 2014.

It was followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which expressed “its gratitude” to Modi and appreciated his “leadership role and contribution”.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the role of his colleagues and their contributions.

The Council of Ministers then tendered its collective resignation to the Prime Minister.