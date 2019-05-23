Tiger will always have soft corner in my heart: Kriti

Actress Kriti Sanon, who completed her five-year-journey in Bollywood on Friday, says her first co-star Tiger Shroff will always have a super soft corner in her heart.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the romantic thriller “Heropanti” alongside Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with the film.

“I saw his hard work, his discipline and passion and I knew he is going to blow people’s minds away. You’ll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tigy! Tiger Shroff, I feel so happy seeing you fly higher and higher (literally too),” Kriti tweeted.

The 28-year-old actress wished Tiger for the five-year anniversary.

“Time for ‘Heropanti 2’,” she added.

The film revolves around a girl Renu, who elopes with her lover. Her father, Chowdhary, kidnaps Bablu who knows Renu’s whereabouts, along with two of his friends. But Bablu falls in love with Dimpy, Chaudhary’s younger daughter.

Kriti is currently shooting for “Panipat” and Tiger will next be seen sharing screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan.