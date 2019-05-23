NDA takes big lead in Bihar, Giriraj Singh ahead

Bihar’s ruling NDA is taking a massive lead in the state. Union Minister Giriraj Singh who is ahead with over 75,400 votes against his rival Kanhaiya Kumar from the Begusarai seat, trends showed on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was is leading in the 16 of the 17 seats it contested and ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was also ahead from the 16 of the 17 seats it contested.

The other ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is leading from all the six seats it contested.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Begusarai seat is ahead by 75,440 votes against his rival, the former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President and Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

In the Arrah seat where Union Minister R.K. Singh is ahead by over 16,000 votes. In Patna Sahib, Union Minister Ravi Shanjar Prasad is ahead by over 52,000 votes against sitting MP Shatrughan Sinha.

The other seats the NDA was leading are Supaul, Madhubani, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Araria, Katihar and Valmikinagar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Misa Bharti is leading by 11,000 votes from Patliputra seat, against her rival, Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav.

Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav is trailing from the Madhepura seat, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi trailing from Gaya and former Lok Sabha Speaker Keira Kumar trailing from Sasaram.