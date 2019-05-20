Older Samsung watches to get brand new features

Samsung is rolling out an update that would bring latest features in its Galaxy Watch Active to older smartwatches.

The update would bring features like One UI interface, health features and other optimizations to older models like regular Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport, according to the company.

The update also adds better battery optimization — the watches will automatically close apps operating in the background to prevent battery drain, Digital Trends reported on Sunday.

Older smartwatches also get all the newer watch faces that are on the Galaxy Watch Active.

Among the health features are a ‘Daily Activities’ screen, ‘Workout’ and a new tracker for outdoor swimming.

With the update, Samsung has also improved heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

The updated interface features new advanced settings, including enabling and disabling Touch wake-up, controlling the frequency and timing of Daily briefing updates.