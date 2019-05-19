One vote will shape India’s development trajectory: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to voters to exercise their right in record numbers and said that one vote will shape India’s development trajectory.

“Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come.

“I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically,” Modi, who is in Kedarnath, said in a series of tweets.

Voting took place across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning seven states and a Union Territory across north, central and east India in the final of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.