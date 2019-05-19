Modi likely to form government again: Republic TV exit poll

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set to form the government again, according to the exit polls conducted by Republic TV.

The Republic double exit poll said that the National Democratic Alliance is likely to form the government as CVoter exit poll projected that the BJP-led grouping will win 287 seats, while the Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave it 305 seats.

While both CVoter and Jan Ki Baat projected clear majority for the NDA, they also said that the Congress unlikely to cross the 100 mark.

According to CVoter, the United Progressive Alliance is likely to win 128 seats while Jan Ki Baat projected 124 seats for the Congress-led grouping.

The Grand Alliance (Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal) will get 40 seats, as per CVoter while Jan Ki Baat said they will win 26 seats.