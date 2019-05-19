Exit polls a gameplan to manipulate EVMs: Mamata Banerjee

Dismissing the exit poll predictions of the Lok Sabha elections as “gossip”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said it was a “gameplan to manipulate and replace thousands of EVMs” and urged opposition leaders to stand strong and united.

“I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip,” Banerjee said in a social media post.

“I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” she said.

Almost all exist polls either gave a majority to the NDA or predicted it would stop close to the majority mark.

The various exit polls also forecast a massive increase in the BJP’s number of seats – from two in 2014 to between 16 and 18 in West Bengal.