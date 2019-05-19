EC seeks report after Tej Pratap’s bouncers thrash mediapersons

The Election Commission (EC) has sought a report from the Patna District Magistrate on the alleged thrashing of mediapersons by RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav at a polling booth here on Sunday.

According to local TV reports, Yadav was coming out after casting his vote at the Veterinary College polling booth, when mediapersons surrounded him to take soundbytes and photographs.

A local police official said in the commotion, a cameraman’s foot came under the wheel of Yadav’s car. When some journalists present there cried to the driver to stop the vehicle, Yadav’s bouncers roughed up the cameraman and the others mediapersons.

There was also a heated exchange of words between the angry mediapersons.

However, denying the video evidence in which his securitymen are seen thrashing mediapersons, Yadav alleged that he had been attacked and there was a conspiracy to kill him.

“My bouncers have not done anything. I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR at Patna’s Airport police station. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me,” he said.

“My driver, securitymen and I were attacked at 11.40 a.m. today at a polling booth, while I was coming out after casting my vote. My car was damaged and my driver and securitymen received serious injuries in the murderous attack,” he said.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the District Magistrate and assured action against the guilty in the case.