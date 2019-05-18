Allegri to leave Juventus season end

Italian Serie A champions Juventus announced that coach Massimiliano Allegri will leave the club at the end of the season.

“Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019/2020 season,” the club announced on Friday.

Juve have already wrapped up their eighth consecutive title, which is also Allegri’s fifth in as many years. However, they faced dissapointment in Europe this season yet again, failing to make it past the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second successive season.

They were humiliated by a modest-spending Ajax in the last eight of the competition in April despite possessing a star-studded side, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina’s Paulo Dybala and France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.

However, before that, Allegri guided Juve to two European finals. They lost to Barcelona in 2015 before being ousted by Real Madrid two years later. Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has already signed for the Italian club on a free transfer from Arsenal for next season.