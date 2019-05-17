Why is JD-U contesting minus manifesto, asks Tejashwi

Attacking Bihar’s ruling JD-U for contesting the Lok Sabha elections without a manifesto, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked it to release it at least at the end of the campaign on Friday.

“Nitish Chachaji, today is the last day of campaign of Lok Sabha polls, at least release the manifesto,” said Tejashwi Yadav.

Interestingly, this is the first election the JD-U has contested without a manifesto. However, its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) — did release their manifestos.

The Bihar opposition leader also wondered if the Janata Dal-United and its chief Nitish Kumar had accepted the BJP’s manifesto as its own.

“Nitish (Kumar) and the JD-U are following the BJP and seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By not releasing its own manifesto till the end of elections, the JD-U has made clear what it stands for,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that the much-hyped liquor ban had failed in Bihar as alcohol was easily available everywhere.