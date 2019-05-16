Pioneering Eye care, Saving Sight

From Hoti Mardan (in NWFP, now Pakistan) to Chief, Dr. R. P. Centre for the Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS and then Director, MM Eyetech Institute, the journey of PROF. (DR.) MADAN MOHANM.B.B.S., M.S., F.A.C.S., F.A.M.S.has been long and eventful.

BY DANFES

Prof. (Dr.) Madan Mohan was born at Mardan (NWFP) on 14th May, 1929 into a family of doctors. His father was leading Physician-Cum-Eye Surgeon running a 50 bedded Eye Hospital. Dr. Madan Mohan had his schooling at Lahore and Rawalpindi. Then came 1946-47 and the upheaval that produced India and Pakistan: Partition. The family moved to Hoshiarpurdue to the unrest.He joined King George’s Medical College, Lucknow in 1949. Here he received many Academic and Sports prizes, and was declared the best student sportsman of the College. He also did his M.S. Ophthalmology and Residency Training here, and then joined the Faculty of the King George’s Medical College, Lucknow. When the AIIMS was formed in 1960, he joined the faculty of the new eye department and served in various academic capacities until he took over the reins of the Dr. R. P. Centre as its Chief from 1979 to 1989. He was selected as a Rockefeller Fellow to study corneal grafting and eye banking in the U. K., France and U.S.A. in 1963-64. On his return, he established the National Eye Bank and Corneal Unit at the AIIMS, and trained many Ophthalmologists from all over India in this specialty.

He has made immense contributions to post-graduate training and the development of sub-specialties in Ophthalmology, introduced microsurgery in Residency Training and developed the concept of multi-user Clinical Laboratories in the training institution. He started Ophth. Tech (BSc.) (Hons) and Ophth. Assistant training programs to meet the manpower needs, and also brought about many other innovations such as the District Blindness Control Societies for the National Program for the Control of Blindness.

As Advisor (Ophthalmology) to the Ministry of Health, Govt. of India from 1980-1991, he steered the National Program for the Control of Blindness (NPCB), streamlined and laid standards for holding safe eye camps. He alone was responsible for getting the 100% Customs Duty Exemption on “Sight Saving Equipment” in 1988 resulting massive in advances in the quality of Clinical Ophthalmology and eye care in the private sector.

Apart from being an excellent surgeon and clinician, he has contributed significantly to prevention of blindness, as the President of the National Society for the Prevention of Blindness-India for three years, and internationally, as a member of the Program Advisory Group on PBL, WHO, Geneva for over a decade. He has also served the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology as its regional secretary and councillor.

He served the Delhi Ophthalmological Society with distinction, as Secretary, Library Officer and President during the 70’s. His contributions as Editor Proceedings, Editor, Indian Journal of Ophthalmology and President, All India Ophthalmological Society during 80’s have been meaningful and extensive.

In addition to his clinical and experimental research, his works on the epidemiology of Cataract, surveys of Cataract, Trachoma, Vitamin-A deficiency and other causes of cataract blindness are internationally quoted and acclaimed. He has over 150 Scientific papers published in reputed journals in India and abroad.

The name and fame acquired by the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the AIIMS, New Delhi are in a very great measure the result of the energy and enterprise brought to bear upon his service by Dr. Madan Mohan in the course of his three decades-long association with the institution.

He is the recipient of many meritorious awards including the coveted Adenwala Oration Gold Medal from the AIOS, Dr. Mehrey Award by the U.P. Govt., OP Bhasin Award (Science and Technology), Distinguished Services and Research in IOL implants by Asia Pacific IOL Society, Distinguished Services Award by the APAO and the International Eye Bank. He has delivered many guest lectures and orations at National and International Conferences. Recognising his contribution to the control of blindness, eye donation movement and his personal reputation as an outstanding eye surgeon, the Govt. of India conferred the coveted Padmashree on Prof. Madan Mohan in 1986. He has been honoured by the life time achievement award by theAll India Ophthalmological Society as an expression of the ceaseless endeavours that he has contributed to the advancement of the science of ophthalmology in India.

Madan Mohan Cornea Society was founded by a panel of Corneal Surgeons to bring together all corneal surgeons in India, on a common forum to discuss and deliberate on corneal condition. The society was named after him as an acknowledgement of his outstanding Contributions in the field of corneal research and surgery. He is also the President of Sewa Sansthan Charitable Society engaged in running charitable OPD and high-tech Eye Surgery at nominal charges. Prof Madan Mohan is the Founder Chairman of the MM Eyetech Institute of Ophthalmology which he established in 1990. The Institute has now grown into a full-fledged tertiary eye care super-speciality hospital equipped with cutting edge technology.

The institute deals with cataract, corneal diseases, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive disorders. The outpatient areas have the latest that technology has to offer in the diagnosis of ocular ailments: Sirius Scheimpflug Topographer for the cornea, iTrace for cataract, IDRA for dry eye diagnosis and management, swept source OCT for eye measurements and ray tracing IOL power calculation, visual field analysis for glaucoma follow up, OCT (swept source) for highly accurate retinal evaluations and VEP-ERG to name a few. The operation theatre has ‘near class 100’ operating rooms, the latest Zeiss operating microscope, Infiniti phacoemulsifier etc. No expenses have been spared for the outlay of equipment and the comfort of patients.

He is ably assisted by a team of doctors that include his son Dr. Rishi Mohan and daughter-in-law Dr. Indira Mohan. Dr. Madan Mohan is a keen Golfer, a Chess player and has the proverbial green thumb. He has helped to develop Mexican grass in Delhi and is famous for his marble queen money plants along with a plethora of beautiful flowers that he carefully tends to in his spare time.