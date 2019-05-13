Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here as she kicked off her campaign for the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

She later also held a roadshow to campaign for the Congress candidate from Ujjain Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 19.

State Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former Union minister Suresh Pachouri and other party leaders accompanied her to the temple.

“Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers for over an hour at the temple after which she held a roadshow here. The response to her roadshow was overwhelming,” state Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza told PTI.

The Congress has fielded former MLA Babulal Malviya against BJP nominee Anil Firoziya from the Ujjain seat,

After the roadshow, Gandhi will go to Ratlam where she will address an election meeting, Oza said.

The Congress general secretary will later go to Indore where she will hold another roadshow in the evening, the spokesperson added.