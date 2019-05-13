Lalu Yadav writes to Nitish: It’s your habit to ‘compromise’

Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) President Lalu Prasad on Monday accused Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar of looking for shortcuts, making compromises and betraying the people of the state.

He also attacked the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), saying its election symbol ‘arrow’ represented violence whereas the RJD’s symbol ‘lantern’ removes darkness.

Lalu Prasad’s letter to the Chief Minister was uploaded on social media.

It read: “My younger brother Nitish, it seems you have started hating light… Are you aware that lantern is synonymous with light? It is a symbol of love and brotherhood… But your ‘arrow’ is a symbol of violence.”

Lalu Prasad slammed Kumar and his party, saying that they were unaware of the ideological and theoretical principles required to fight hatred. He said: “It is your old habit to look for shortcuts and make compromises.”

In a reply to the RJD leader’s letter, the JD-U wrote a letter to him saying “arrow is a tool used remove corruption”.

JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Why are you trying to restrict Bihar to the era of lanterns? Bihar has moved way ahead. Lanterns is identified in Bihar for corruption, acquiring illegal property and ‘jungleraj’. Arrow has been used against corruption, miscreants.”