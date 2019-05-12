Mumbai Indians lift 4th IPL trophy with 1-win over CSK

Mumbai Indians became IPL champions for the fourth time after defeating Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling final, here Sunday.

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the Mumbai side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while Opener Quinton de Kock scored 29.

Deepak Chahar accounted for three batsmen while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for CSK.

Australian batsman Shane Watson hit a well-calculated 80-run knock before being run out. Faf du Plessis contributed 26 runs.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 149 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Pollard not out 41, Quinton de Kock 29; D Chahar 3/26, I Tahir 2/23, S Thakur 2/37).

Chennai Super Kings: 148 for 7 in 20 overs. (S Watson 80; J Bumrah 2/14).