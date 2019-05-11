Most debris from A-SAT test has decayed: DRDO chief

Most of the debris from the Anti-Satellite test has decayed and the remaining will also decay in a short period, DRDO Chairman Satheesh Reddy has said.

He said the DRDO was continuously monitoring the situation but it was difficult to predict exactly how many days the remaining debris will take to decay.

Reddy was speaking on technology for national security at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis (IDSA) here on Friday.

After conducting the Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test, Reddy at a press conference on April 6 had said that all the debris should decay within 45 days.

On March 27, India shot down one of its satellites in space with an A-SAT missile, which made it only the fourth country after the US, the USSR and China to have used such a weapon.

After the test, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine had spoken about the possible threat to the International Space Station (ISS) from the debris. Reddy had said that when India conducted the test, the space station was over French Guyana.

Bridenstine had said that the A-SAT test had created 69 pieces of orbital debris posing a risk to the ISS.

Reddy had said the risk analysis simulation which was based on an internationally accepted software also showed that there was no threat to the space station.