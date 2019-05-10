Robert Vadra visits Mumbai temple, greeted by ‘Modi’ chants

Businessman Robert Vadra on Friday made a flying visit to Mumbai and offered prayers at the famous Mumbadevi Temple here.

As soon as Vadra arrived at the temple, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers started shouting, “Modi, Modi, Modi”, “Modi Zindabad”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Some even tried to heckle him, but the police prevented any untoward incident.

The husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Vadra was accorded tight police security and was escorted both inside and outside the temple during his short visit.

“I have come here only to seek the blessings of the Goddess. I don’t want any politics in the temple,” Vadra told the waiting mediapersons near the temple.

Incidentally, in a Facebook post earlier on Friday, Vadra lamented that “politics was at an all-time low.”

“Politics at an all-time low. Desperate measures are visible. Hitting out at an assassinated Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to mislead the people of India,” the post read.

“We the family will strive for his vision and the people of India will fight for his dignity and respect. It’s only time for a respectful change in our country,” it added.