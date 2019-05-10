India’s March factory output shrinks

India’s factory production shrunk in March 2019 by (-) 0.1 per cent, first in FY 19, from a growth of 5.3 per cent reported for the corresponding month of 2018, official data showed on Friday.

Even on a month-on-month basis, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was lower than the 0.1 per cent rise recorded during February 2019.

“The Quick Estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 for the month of March 2019 stands at 140.2, which is 0.1 per cent lower as compared to the level in March 2018,” the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.

“The cumulative growth for the period April-March 2018-19 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 3.6 per cent.”