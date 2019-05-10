Ed Sheeran, Bieber drop single ‘I don’t care’

Popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released a duet with pop star Justin Bieber titled “I dont care” on Friday after teasing the track earlier this week.

Produced by Max Martin, along with Shellback and Fred, the song is about being able to overcome anything as long as you’re with your “baby”, reports ew.com.

“Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah. All the bad things disappear. And you’re making me feel like I maybe I am somebody,” Sheeran sings, as Bieber joins him singing “I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah, ‘Cause I don’t care, as long as you hold me near.”

In addition to honouring their wives (Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran to Cherry Seaborn), Bieber also seems to address his mental health struggles in the lyrics.

“I’m crippled with anxiety, but I’m told it’s where we’re supposed to be, you know what? It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind. And you make it better like that,” he croons.

Sheeran and Bieber have worked together in the past. The British singer-songwriter co-wrote Bieber’s 2015 hit song “Love yourself”.

This is Sheeran’s first new release since his Grammy-winning album “÷”, and it’s Bieber’s first offering since 2015’s “Purpose”. They also both appeared together recently in Lil Dicky’s “Earth” video, with Bieber voicing a baboon and Sheeran a koala.