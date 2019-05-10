Chelsea beat Frankfurt to enter Europa League final

Chelsea prevailed on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt to win the Europa League semifinal tie and set up a May 29 title bout with London neighbours Arsenal.

On Thursday, the sides were deadlocked 2-2 after playing more than 210 minutes of football across the two legs, leaving the contest to be settled on penalty kicks.

Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga did his part, making two stops, before Eden Hazard — playing what may have been his last match at Stamford Bridge in a Chelsea shirt — stepped to the line and converted for the decisive 4-3, reports Efe news.

Chelsea were favoured after securing a 1-1 draw in the first leg of Commerzbank Arena with Hazard on the bench.

Earlier, Blues coach Maurizio Sarri decided to start the Belgian international, who is rumoured to be bound for Real Madrid over the summer.

And Hazard, who leads the Premier League this season with 15 assists, did not disappoint, delivering the crucial pass for Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s goal in the 28th minute to put the hosts ahead 2-1 overall.

Olivier Giroud shot the ball into Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp on Chelsea’s best chance before the break.

Four minutes into the second half, Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic showed why many of Europe’s big clubs are interested in him.

The 21-year-old Serb worked a give-and-go with Gacinovic, got behind Chelsea defender David Luiz and tricked Kepa into leaning left before blasting his shot into the undefended side of the net.

The 1-1 held up through the remainder of regulation and the match went to extra time, which saw chances for both teams.

Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta forced a fine stop by Trapp and Cesar Azpilicueta scored on the ensuing corner, but the goal was disallowed for a foul against the keeper.

In the penalty round, Jovic and Haller connected for Frankfurt and Barkely for Chelsea, but Trapp made a tremendous save to deny Azpilicueta.

De Guzman and the Blues’ Jorginho converted before Martin Hinteregger misfired.

David Luiz scored and Kepa thwarted Goncalo Paciencia to leave the tally 3-3 after five rounds to set the table for Hazard’s winner.