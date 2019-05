Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets to enter the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League.

Bief Scores: SRH 162/8 (Martin Guptill 36 off 19 balls, Keemo Paul 3/34).

DC 165/8 in 19.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 49 off 21 balls, Prithvi Shaw 56 off 38 balls).