Sadhus hold rally in MP in support of Digvijaya Singh

Sadhus in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday took out a roadshow in support of former Chief Minister and Congress candidate from this Lok Sabha constituency Digvijaya Singh.

Singh also took part in the roadshow which covered Peer Gate and Sankari lanes in old Bhopal.

Namdeo Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba, who was leading the group, said that sadhus from across the country have come to ensure Singh’s victory in the elections to be held here on May 12.

On Tuesday, a group of sadhus performed ‘hatha yoga’ and did ‘havan’.

Singh is contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pragya Thakur. The BJP has been winning the Bhopal parliamentary seat since 1984, while the Congress has won six out the 16 elections held here so far.