Rahul Gandhi apologises to SC for ‘chowkidar’ goof-up

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in an affidavit tendered his “unconditional apology” to the Supreme Court for “unintentionally” linking the top court in the Rafale review plea to his party’s political slogan “cowkidar chor hai” aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi filed the three-page affidavit rendering the “unconditional apology”.

He also requested the top court to close the contempt proceedings against him based on a petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.