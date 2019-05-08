One student killed, 7 injured in US school shooting

An 18-year-old student was killed and seven other were injured in a shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at a school near Denver, capital of the US western state of Colorado, local police confirmed.

“It is with extreme sadness that we can confirm that one student at the STEM School was killed in today’s #stemshooting incident. The immediate family has been notified. Douglas County Coroner Jill Romann has not officially identified the student is stating it’s an 18 year old male,” Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about five hours after the fatal incident.

Two suspects entered the school just before 2 p.m. (local time) and “got deep inside the school and engaged students in two separate locations,” according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Both suspects were arrested by the policemen arriving at the scene in time, Spurlock said at a press briefing, adding the investigators had recovered a handgun, but had no clue on the suspects’ initiations and particular target.