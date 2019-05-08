Modi a ‘jallad’ of savage mindset: Rabri Devi

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “jallad” (executioner).

Commenting on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi descibing Modi as “Duryodhan” (the evil prince in the epic Mahabharata), Rabri Devi called Modi a “jallad.”

“Unhone Duryodhan bol ke galat kiya hai, doosra bhasha bolna chahiye unko, vo sab to jallad hain, jallad. Jo judge ko aur patrakar ko marwa deta hai, uthwa leta hai. Aise aadmi ka mann aur vichaar kaisa hoga, khoonkar hoga.

“(She was wrong in calling him Duryodhan, she should have used the term ‘jallad’ for one who gets judges and journalists murdered, kidnapped…such a person can only be of a savage mentality),” she said here.

Rabri Devi has been attacking Modi regularly during her election meetings and during her interaction with media.

She is one of the star campaigners of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in the absence of her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi after being convicted in the fodder scam case.

Another of the party’s star campaigners is her younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state and former Deputy Chief Minister.