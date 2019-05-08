It’s Congress that coined term ‘Hindu terror’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of coining the term “Hindu terror” after the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast and keeping the “innocent in jail”.

Raking up the issue of 1984 Sikh riots, he said the Congress has made one of the accused Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a massive rally in Haryana’s historical town Kurukshetra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said after the Samjhauta Express blast near Panipat, the Congress put innocent people behind bars for years to cover up the falsehood of Hindu terrorism.

“But we have busted their conspiracy. I do not let the Congress and their associates do what they wish to.”

Modi said the Congress demanded Nobel Prize for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s gesture to release “our brave son”.

“When India entered Pakistan and killed the terrorists, one of our brave sons was captured by Pakistan, but they had to release him within 48 hours. They came to see him off at Wagah border. At that time, the Congress and their courtiers tried to demand a Nobel Prize for Imran Khan’s gesture,” he said.

Slamming the opposition party for promoting “dynasty politics”, Modi said: “The Congress is only involved in the thoughts of one family, hence they never showed seriousness in safeguarding India’s safety and interests.”

“Since Independence, water which rightfully belonged to Indian farmers was being diverted to Pakistan and the Congress did not utter a word on it. However, the ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) will now ensure that every drop reaches our farmers,” he said amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

He said he constantly stopped the Congress’ corruption and that is why they abuse him “under the guise of love”.

“Congress leaders have called me names repeatedly and this is how they shower their love on me,” said the Prime Minister, who believes that the BJP’s good governance agenda will defeat “negativity of the Congress”.

Praising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was also sharing the dais in Kurukshetra, Modi said the state has witnessed major changes in the past five years.

“From Panipat, I started a campaign of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. Haryana has taken great care of their daughters in these five years.”

Earlier addressing a rally in Haryana’s Fatehabad dominated by Sikhs and Punjabis, the Prime Minister said: “This shameless Congress is awarding those who were a part of the crime.”

“By making a person, who is said to be involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has proved that it doesn’t care about your sentiments.”