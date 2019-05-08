Cheaper Google Pixel smartphones unveiled

In the times of $1000 phones, Internet giant Google has unveiled its cheaper Pixel phones — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at a starting price of $399 and $479, respectively at its annual I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California.

The 5.6-inch Pixel 3a will cost Rs 39,999 while the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL will cost Rs 44,999 in India.

The new Pixel phones are available in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish colours.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available on Flipkart; prospective users can register on the site starting May 8. The phones will be available for purchase on May 15.

The smartphones sport impressive camera features such as Night Sight — which as the name suggests is about capturing images in dim light without a flash, minus the hefty price tag of the flagship Pixel phones.

According to the company, the Pixel 3a has an adaptive battery that uses machine learning (ML) to optimise how you use your phone so you can get up to 30 hours on a single charge.

There’s OLED display on both the phones with a resolution of 1080p, not 1440p.

Both the phones have retained the look of previous Pixels with a matte finish on most of the phone’s rear that becomes glassy near the camera.

Both phones feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor, 64GB on onboard storage, and 4GB RAM.A

Both the Pixel 3A and 3A are identical: the 3A has a 5.6-inch screen and the Pixel 3A XL has a 6-inch screen. They also both have the same cameras and internals.