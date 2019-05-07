Row over CJI clean chit, SC protesters detained

Many owmen lawyers and activists were among protesters outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday as thet questioned the clean chit given to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case a day ago.

As it is not allowed to gather outside the apex court for any kind of demonstation, the Delhi Police detained the protesters and imposed CrPC Section 144 in the area to prevent further escalation.

This comes after the three-judge top court panel headed by Justice S.A. Bobde found no substance on Monday in the sexual harassment allegations levelled by a former apex court employee against Chief Justice Gogoi.